ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 33.71.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

