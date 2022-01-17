Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CEO Acquires $778,200.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

