Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accor currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Accor alerts:

ACCYY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Accor has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.