Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0072

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $154,888.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

