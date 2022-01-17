ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.93 Million

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post $21.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $22.60 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $13.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $75.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In other news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 217,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,374 shares during the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 2,213,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

