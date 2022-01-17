Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $93.73. 191,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

