Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.88. 71,078,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,751,633. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.