Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,229 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $296.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

