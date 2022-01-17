Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of MT stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

