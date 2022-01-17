Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,567 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.

NYSE:IRT opened at $23.46 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

