Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,726 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,312,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,787,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

