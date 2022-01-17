Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,126 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

