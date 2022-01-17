Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,637 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

