AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Down 37.6% in December

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $15.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. AerSale has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

