Aeternity Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $36.74 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,323,509 coins and its circulating supply is 349,502,566 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.