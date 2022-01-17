AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $128.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by Barclays from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.06 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 10.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in AGCO by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AGCO by 63.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

