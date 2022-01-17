AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

