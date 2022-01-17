AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153,021 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

