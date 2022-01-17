AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,668,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,010,000 after buying an additional 232,398 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Bank of America by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $392.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

