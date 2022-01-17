AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $250.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

