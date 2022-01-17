AGF Investments LLC Invests $553,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.