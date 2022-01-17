AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 83.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $226.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

