AGF Investments LLC Sells 964 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $187.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average is $178.63. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

