AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.95.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.