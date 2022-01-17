Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACDVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 508.68%.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

