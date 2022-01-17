Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,824 shares of company stock worth $211,706,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.99 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.