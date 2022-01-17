Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in December

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,235.5 days.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $109.85 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.