Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

