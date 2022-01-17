Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Down 55.1% in December

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. Alico has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $282.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. Alico had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Alico’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Grain Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

