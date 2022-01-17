ALJ Regional (ALJJ) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ALJ Regional to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional’s peers have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ALJ Regional and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million -$4.64 million -15.55 ALJ Regional Competitors $2.95 billion $333.57 million 5.27

ALJ Regional’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -1.03% -28.10% -1.77% ALJ Regional Competitors -18.68% -52.85% 2.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ALJ Regional and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A ALJ Regional Competitors 1218 6118 11384 328 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.06%. Given ALJ Regional’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALJ Regional has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ALJ Regional peers beat ALJ Regional on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

