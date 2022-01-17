Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48,847 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $84,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

