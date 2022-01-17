Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 20,749 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 972,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $103,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,424,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,800,000 after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,189,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after buying an additional 76,323 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,837 shares of company stock worth $15,102,418. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

