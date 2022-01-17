Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $85.84 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,473 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $85,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after buying an additional 118,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

