Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $97.80 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $97,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,278 shares of company stock worth $11,574,511. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

