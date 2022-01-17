Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $109,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.