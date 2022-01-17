Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $89,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $268,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

