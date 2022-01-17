Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $89,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $268,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.
In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
