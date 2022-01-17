Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $81.25 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,132,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $81,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

WMB stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

