Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,583 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $76,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after buying an additional 133,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

