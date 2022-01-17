Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 114,399 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 114,399 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $66,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

