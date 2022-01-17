Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,129,144 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 79.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $69,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 41,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $141.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

