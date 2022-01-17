Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $40,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

