Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,785. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,800. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

