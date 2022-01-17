Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. 9,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,800. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,785. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

