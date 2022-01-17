Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $9.82 on Monday, hitting $167.00. 11,437,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.