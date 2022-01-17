Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Fortinet accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTNT stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.54. 42,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.05.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Article: Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.