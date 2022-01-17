Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Fortinet accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.54. 42,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.05.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

