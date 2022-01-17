Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.48.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,530. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day moving average of $219.75. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.