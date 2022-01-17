Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,904,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,602,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CarGurus by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,525,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,002,000 after buying an additional 529,663 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,025 shares of company stock worth $18,044,946. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 884,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

