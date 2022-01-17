Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSM traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $147.04. The company had a trading volume of 999,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,570. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.96.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.