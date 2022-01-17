Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Alpha Partners Technology Merger’s (NASDAQ:APTMU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 24th. Alpha Partners Technology Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

APTMU stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.