Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,117.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,211.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,795.73. 1,191,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,900.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,824.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

